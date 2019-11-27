Dr Abhishek Singhvi Explains, 'We Didn't Seek To Form Govt', On Cong-NCP-Sena Alliance

After Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Shiv Sena for breaking the Mahayuti, Senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that they (Congress) did not seek time to make government. He stated that the BJP had refused to form the government. He clarified that the Congress had not approached to form the government.

Singhvi on Alliance

"We did not go and seek time to make the government to make this three-party alliance. The people who went or were called said we won't make a government." He added, "Now there are two options - have elections all over again. The second option was to see the extent we could get together. "

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sena-Cong-NCP meet to decide on portfolios ahead of CM oath

#RepublicSummit | Errors are errors whether they are made by majority or non-majority governments. We did not go to form govt in Maharashtra: Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi - MP, former Additional Solicitor General, Senior Advocate@DrAMSinghvi pic.twitter.com/pvqYoxckkY — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

'All the best, Aaditya Thackeray': Arvind Sawant's bouquet & bear-hug triggers speculation

Amit Shah on Maharashtra at Republic Summit

A day after the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned fro his post, BJP chief Amit Shah, on Wednesday, spoke on entire Maharashtra's political conundrum at the Republic Summit 2019 in conversation with Republic Media network. Ranging from the pre-poll alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena, the eventual fallout, the shift in the ideology of Shiv Sena to the short alliance between Ajit Pawar and the BJP and Sharad Pawar's strategy. He explained in detail that while the BJP was not able to form a government in the state, it was not a victory for the opposition as none of them had won a clear majority mandate like the BJP.

FULL: From Pawars to Thackerays, Amit Shah breaks silence on stunning Maharashtra politics

Sena-Cong-NCP continue talks

Meanwhile, Sena-Congress-NCP are currently in a meeting to decide the cabinet portfolios and deputy CMs. Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Uddhav to invite cousin Raj Thackeray to oath ceremony as he becomes '1st Thackeray CM'