Ex-ISRO Chief Dr Kasturirangan Reveals 'wait, Be Patient' Tip To K Sivan On Chandrayaan-2

On the second day of the Republic 2019 summit, Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who is a former Chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation spoke about the Chandrayaan 2 mission and his conversation with ISRO Chairperson K Sivan. While speaking about his conversation with Chairperson Sivan during the launch day, he said, "I told Sivan, let us wait and let us be patient, and let us look at all the things before coming to any conclusion."

The former ISRO chairperson was seated on the panel with Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. The panel briefly spoke about India's achievements in space and the path that lies ahead.

ISRO begins preparations for Chandrayaan 3

The Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh had earlier stated that after Chandrayaan-2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun preparations for the Chandrayaan-3 mission for which the organisation has drawn out a roadmap.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha Singh said, "ISRO has drawn out a roadmap of lunar exploration missions to master the technologies required. This roadmap has been presented to the space commission. Based on the final analysis and recommendations of the expert committee, work on future lunar missions is progressing."

About Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2's rocket lifted off at the scheduled time of 2:43 PM on July 22, before beginning its long journey. The Vikram lander was scheduled to land on the Moon on the 48th day of the mission on September 7. This moon-lander and rover mission proves that India is taking lead in space exploration as its mission aimed to investigate the unexplored south pole of the Moon after completing a soft-landing. However, on September 7, the Vikram Lander which had separated from Chandrayaan-2's orbiter on September 2, while descending onto the lunar surface, lost contact with ISRO Mission Control Centre.

