Israel's Ambassador To India Dr Ron Malka Explains The Satisfaction-peace Correlation

Speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’, Israel’s ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka explained how satisfaction and fulfilment of basic necessities are important to establish peace. He gave an elaborate example of how the nations with minimal political tensions and increasing innovations and technology usually prosper with peace. He also highlighted the fact that Israel and India, as they are moving towards more technologically advanced nations and economies will be able to facilitate peaceful processes with ease.

Dr. Ron Malka on satisfaction & peace

Highlighting the correlation between satisfaction and peace, Israel’s ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka said, “First of all, I’ll start with how we can get dividends for peace, for innovation and prosperity. When people are satisfied, it's natural to live in peaceful ways. Radicalism, terrorism, and violence usually are imagined from scarcity. So, if we can provide more, to people to society, they will be able to live in peace and solve differences in peaceful ways.”

Further emphasising his point Dr Malka added, “We can also see that those economies that invest and are focused on innovations are those that perform well, similar to those nations that have less political tensions. If you can provide people and satisfy at least the basic needs, they will tend to live in peace and solve things in a peaceful manner. As far as relations are concerned between Israel and India, since we share the same vision, both Israel and India are focusing on innovation, technology, and peaceful ways to solve differences and conflicts. Both Israeli and Indian democracies, cherish human rights, individual rights, rule of law. Focusing on innovation and technology will ease the tension and will lead and will help to facilitate peace processes.”

Ron Malka on the conscription policy in Israel

In response to Major Gaurav Arya's (Retd.) query of conscription policy in Israel, the Ambassador of Israel to India said, "It is much more than a service to the country. The military in Israel is also a melting pot, it is the biggest educator and we built our country on education and it is even the biggest incubator of innovative and groundbreaking technology. So given all that, Israel gains many many dividends for this mandatory service. I can tell you about myself because that is a shiny example. I did my first and second Ph.D. in Economics during my service in the military because the military is not just about providing security on the borders. It is much much more and that. People get together, they engage, they feel belongingness to the nation. It is holistic."

