Dr Ron Malka: India And Israel Share Same Vision Of Focussing On Technology And Innovation

On the second the day of the Republic Summit 2019, Ambassador of Israel to India, H.E. Dr Ron Malka reflected upon the relations between India and Israel and remarked that both the countries share the same vision. Dr Ron Malka, who was on the panel with Indian author and diplomat, Pavan Verma spoke about the issue of terrorism and stated that Israel was not waiting for anyone and taking all measures to tackle terrorism. Dr Malka also touched upon the policy of conscription in Israel and stated that the military is not just about protecting the borders.

READ | Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Delves Deep Into Indian Army's Fabric, Explains Its Ethos

'Israel and India are focussing on innovation and technology'

While discussing the topic, 'Peace Is Kosher' at the Republic Summit 2019, H.E. Dr Ron Malka said, "As far as the relations between India and Israel is considered, we seem to share the same vision. Both Israel and India are focussing on innovation and technology and peaceful ways to solve differences and conflict. Both the democracies cherish human rights, individualities and the rule of law. Focussing on technology and innovation will ease the tension and will help facilitate the peace process."

#PeaceIsKosher | We are not waiting for anyone, we are taking all measures to eliminate the terror: @DrRonMalka

, Ambassador of Israel to India, at the #RepublicSummit https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/UnfFfLq0kt — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ | 288 Maharashtra MLAs Sworn-in Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray Becoming CM, Ajit Pawar Reconciles

In response to Major Gaurav Arya's (Retd) query of conscription policy in Israel, the Ambassador of Israel to India said, "It is much more than a service to the country. The military in Israel is also a melting pot, it is the biggest educator and we built our country on education and it is even the biggest incubator of innovative and groundbreaking technology. So given all that, Israel gains many many dividends for this mandatory service. I can tell you about myself because that is a shining example. I did my first and second PhD in Economics during my service in the military because the military is not just about providing security on the borders. It is much much more than that. People get together, they engage, they feel belongingness to the nation. It is holistic."

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 'Mediating Conflict Between Heart And Mind Is The Job Of A Guru'

READ | PM Modi: 'When Nation Is Put First, Our Efforts To Fulfil Aspirations Are Also Effective'