CMP To 'modulate Angularity Of Ideologies': Dr Singhvi Euphemises Cong-Sena's Differences

Speaking at the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, Senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi talked about the Common Minimum Program between Shiv Sena and Congress, which will help them to sail together in the newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Speaking on the ideological difference between the two parties, he said: "The best way to moderate your angularity is when you are in government. When you are in government, the Shiv Sena becomes different. They have to deal with reality. In several states in the northeast, and also some point of time in Karnataka, BJP did not even wait, that is what we are doing. In all these states, BJP staked a claim to form a government with the parties they had fought against. What we are doing is filling in a vacuum. We have a common minimum program. It is to modulate the angularity of ideologies."

After Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Shiv Sena for breaking the Mahayuti, Senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that they (Congress) did not seek time to make government. He said: "We did not go and seek time to make the government to make this three-party alliance. The people who went or were called said we won't make a government." He added, "Now there are two options - have elections all over again. The second option was to see the extent we could get together. "

