WATCH: EAM Jaishankar Explains How 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas' Applies To Foreign Policy

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on November 27 spoke to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami about foreign policies. According to him, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas' applies to foreign policies. Explaining further, he said, "Today, when I look at foreign policies, I see the entire world — multiple players, a lot of contradictions and arguments among them. How do I get the best for my country? And to get the best for my country, I would try to have the best possible relationships with everybody, including China. So my ability to leverage has to be the highest. That is really what I am doing."

He further said, "I tell people sometimes that this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas', applies even more in foreign policies. I have to play with everybody. That is what is going to give me the best position for this. I am very upfront with the Americans. I tell them I have a strong relationship with Russia, and its an old one. It matters to me. These are the issues that we will do for the national interest. I think they need to accept these things."

On relationship with the US

Speaking about his relationship with the United States, the Foreign Minister said, "Let whatever Trump say, the truth is our relationship with the US has grown over the last few years. Our relationship with the Trump administration has grown impressively. Trade is up. Security cooperation is higher. We have access to much more technology than we did before." He further said, "The Trump administrative is very practical and pragmatic when it comes to doing business. They have a worldview in which we have actually been able to build a good relationship."

On relationship with Russia

"When it comes to Russia, it has a very different ballgame," said Jaishankar, adding, "We have a very unusual relationship with Russia. While the world has changed in the last 30 years enormously, Russia's relationship has been one of the few constants. I have my own theories. I think it is genuinely a geopolitical relationship. Ups and downs of economics and politics has not been able to influence it that much. But it has held extraordinarily steady."

