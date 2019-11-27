EAM Dr Jaishankar Makes It Clear To Pakistan: 'Talks On Cross-border Terrorism Only'

Talking about India's talks with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, stated that no other country does cross-border terrorism with its neighbouring country, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019. He added that Pakistan has followed a trend of implausible deniability, while it continues to indulge in terrorism. Explaining the real debate with Pakistan, he said that except cross-border terrorism there is nothing left to talk about, post 26/11 terror attacks.

"Show me one country in the world that openly does cross-border terrorism with its neighbouring country. There is a trend of implausible deniability. Pakistan says 'I will do it, but you cannot'. The real debate with Pakistan is that what should you talk about. It is cross-border terrorism and there is nothing else to talk about. After 26/11 there was a lot of debate and not there much after," he said. Talking about the difference between UPA and Modi govt's approach to Pakistan, he added, "I think today we have clarity about Pakistan that we did not have before."

The second day of the Republic Summit hosted many stalwarts and leaders like Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javedkar, Piyush Goyal, Dr Abhishek Singhvi, Salman Khurshid to name a few. Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'. The keynote speaker of the event was PM Narendra Modi.

