EAM S Jaishankar: Our Economic Fundamentals Have Developed Fairly Over Time

In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the External Affairs Minister (EAM), Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during the 'Republic Summit 2019' reflected upon the change in India with respect to its choices and fundamentals. Jaishankar remarked that the economic fundamentals of India had developed fairly and also spoke about India's relationship with China. The External Affairs Minister said, "The two of us are quite unique, we are two countries with more than a billion people each. We have a certain place in human history."

'We are a nuclear power and that makes a difference'

In discussion with Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019, S Jaishankar said, "There are changes in fundamentals, but changes in fundamentals are not enough at times by themselves. When I say today, changes in fundamentals, I mean obviously, we are a much better economy, obviously, it is not something that happened overnight. It was a gradual process of over 25 years. The fact that we are a nuclear power makes a difference. Today who grew up with it, it is a way of life but for those who grew up in pre-98 generation. Many of us never thought that we would particularly cross that rubicon ever."

Furthermore, S Jaishankar added, "If you start with the fundamentals, I think the economic fundamentals have been developing over a fairly long period. I think you had the national security fundamentals, you take in decisions which aggregate have helped you. Sometimes these are decisions which have been forced on you. Kargil, for example, was not a choice, it was a compulsion. But the Nuclear tests was a choice. I think a big part of it was your technology strength that you have made yourself relevant today to the world. If you ask me where was your inflexion point, I could say that maybe some of it was in 1992, some of it was 1998, some of it was Y2K."

'It is about fundamentals'

Jaishankar further added, "To me, the Indian street was smarter than Lutyens Delhi. The Indian street got it which is why the Indian produced the electoral outcomes of 2014 and 2019. Eventually, as I said a lot of it is about fundamentals. Some of it is about image but finally, it’s about the leader, it is about what’s in your head. It’s your thinking. I think today we have clarity about Pakistan which frankly we didn’t have."

