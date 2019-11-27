'Even Aaditya Thackeray Used PM Modi's Poster': Amit Shah Reveals When Sena Wrangle Began

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and partook in a wide-ranging discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the most notable aspect of which was his unadulterated take on Maharashtra's politics through the last month.

The Home Minister and BJP president not only questioned the ideological cohesion between the newly formed alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP-Congress - but also made it clear that his party - BJP never promised or discussed about the Chief Minister's post with the Shiv Sena. He also said that the politics of power by the Shiv Sena began only after the results came in.

WATCH: PM Modi highlights success of IBC in tackling NPAs, reveals return of Rs 3 lakh cr

Speaking about Maharashtra politics and explaining that all Shiv Sena leaders used posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their constituencies, Amit Shah said that even Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Worli and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son, shared the stage with them. The Home Minister added that if there were problems regarding the CM post, why didn't he revolt then.

"After the result, when they saw that BJP is unable to be the form the government on its own, then they began politics. Every Shiv Sena MP used Modi's poster, Aaditya Thackeray and every MLA. In every constitution, there were bigger posters of Modi, even we in our constituencies did not use such huge posters. I know it for sure because I was in Maharashtra for 16 days. You tell me what is the ideological cohesion between the NCP, Sena and Congress. Shiv Sena is given the CM post in the new alliance. They have done horse-trading. I challenge them if they can make Congress or NCP neta a CM and see if Sena supports them."

FULL SPEECH: At Republic Summit, PM Modi makes powerful case for putting 'Nation First'

Amit Shah: No discussion on CM post

Clarifying that there had been no talks on the CM post or a 50-50 formula in place, Amit Shah said: "I want to make it clear that the Sena was never given an assurance of being CM, let alone for 2.5 years. We had never said anything. The Sena leaders shared the stage with us, including Uddhav Thackeray, if they had a problem with CM post, then, why didn't they revolted then? It is logical that we are a big party, our CM is doing good, why should we discuss the CM post?"

WATCH: Dr Ron Malka: India and Israel share same vision of focussing on technology and innovation