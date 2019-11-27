EXCLUSIVE | "It's High-time We Put Nation Before Self": Sanjiv Goenka At Republic Summit

As the two-day Republic Summit began on Tuesday, Sajiv Goenka, Chairman f the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group, shared his views on its theme - India's Moment, Nation First. He explained that it is time for the people of the nation to put the interest of the nation ahead of self-interest. "It is high time, that we put Nation before self. It is a very timely theme. It is great that we are taking it to the forefront.

When asked which session is he looking forward to in the second edition of the Republic Summit, he said that all the sessions are engaging but it is always an honour to hear the Prime Minister. He added: "All the sessions are engaging, one wants to attend all of them, but the Prime Minister has his own charm. And also the Home Minister. Given that the Home Minister has taken so many decisive, positive changes he has brought about, I am quite excited about hearing him as well."

Speaking about India's future, Mr. Goenka said that the Nation needs to work on two key areas to put itself forward on the global map. "One - efficiency, including internal efficiency, process efficiency, technology efficiency, manufacturing efficiency, distributing efficiency. Two is research. So until we do these two properly, I don't think we will be able to be effectively competitive," he explained.

