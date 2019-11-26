Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Opines On Asaduddin Owaisi's View On Ayodhya Verdict: 'Was Expected'

Founder of Art of Living Foundation and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in conversation with Republic Media Networks Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday spoke about the historic Ayodhya verdict. He answered several questions on Ayodhya mediation as he was one of the three mediators appointed by the Supreme Court. When asked whether he would be able to have a conversation with Asaduddin Owaisi as he has had expressed his disagreement over the verdict, the spiritual leader said that he would have a conversation with Owaisi.

"That was expected of him"

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "I will have a conversation with anybody. I don't keep anyone out of the orbit of my conversation. I can converse with anyone but whether they take it or speak sense or keep changing their stance is something that is very different. That's for people to decide." Speaking about Owaisi's comment of demanding a Masjid even after Ayodhya verdict, he said, "That was expected of him because earlier they said we will accept whatever is the verdict whether it is in our favour or not, we will accept it but now you change your voice, your idea. I cannot comment on why they do it or what's their intention behind it but one thing I can tell you that people will not just listen to any of the rhetorics anymore."

"Our younger generation want to run to the future"

He continued by saying, "They want the truth, they want to progress. Our younger generation, they want to run to the future and not walk anymore. So many organisations, youth organisations have approached me from both communities. They have said that we want to put an end to this. Let us move forward. In 2017, I took it up again after a long gap of 2003 to 2017 because youth organisations came and asked me to really once again make an effort to make an out of court settlement."

Speaking about the verdict, the spiritual leader said, "There was such a good harmony and synergy between all the parties that it shows that the country wanted to move forward and really find solutions and put behind all that that has happened in the past."

