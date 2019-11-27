From Paris Agreement To 'Howdy Modi', Prakash Javadekar Emphasises PM's Popularity

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar delivered an address on the 'New India Narrative' at the Republic Summit on Wednesday afternoon, where he spoke about how the country's image has changed with PM Modi at the helm. He specified the massive 'Howdy Modi' event in September, which saw a mammoth attendance at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

"Modiji is going places, and he drives a very tough bargain. But, besides bargains, he is so popular amongst foreign nationals also, including all NRIs and PROs. Five million Indian origin people throughout the world proudly address themselves as Indians...The Howdy Modi event saw 60,000 people in the stadium and 15,000 outside the stadium. If the stadium's capacity was 100,000 people, then those many people would have filled the stadium. So, that is the craze, prestige, and esteem of India going ahead."

Javadekar added another instance - the Paris agreement on climate change in which he cited PM Modi's popularity. Javadekar mentioned that he witnessed then US President Barack Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the PM twice at the time of a deadlock in order to come to a solution.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the Republic Summit, where he spoke at length on a number of topics, such as Article 370, terrorism, and the recent developments in Maharashtra, which saw the Shiv Sena breakaway from the BJP and form an alliance with the NCP and the Congress. Shah said, "The decision for Maharashtra was towards a stable government only. I have been seeing the analysis being done, which is very interesting. We fought the election together with Shiv Sena, where we got a full majority. The mandate was for sitting CM Devendra Fadnavis as I and PM Modi in at least 100 rallies said that the CM will be Fadnavis and no one challenged." He went on to speak about the BJP-Sena fallout, and he said, "I want to make it absolutely clear, we never gave any assurance to Shiv Sena on CM post or on 50:50 power-sharing. Let alone 2.5 years sharing, we had never agreed to any CM post. Sena leaders including Uddhav and Aaditya shared a stage with us during campaigning, on every stage we said Fadnavis will be the CM of the coalition govt, why didn't they oppose then?"

