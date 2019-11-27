From 'what Will They Say About Us' To 'my Interest': EAM Jaishankar Sees A Change

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and partook in a wide-ranging discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, including the unpredictable nature of President of United States of America, Donald Trump.

Speaking about the Balakot airstrike, and decisive steps taken by India in foreign policy, Jaishankar clearly stated that India is no more thinking about others, but is focussing on its on development. "We have started thinking about what is in my interest. We are not thinking about what the world will tell about us. How will I look to the world? The fact was after 26/11, there was a lot of debate, but not very much thereafter. Just look at the Pakistan debate. Should we talk to them, how should we talk about them," Jaishankar said.

Speaking about Pakistan, Jaishankar reiterated that there can be no talks with Pakistan when they are indulging in cross border terrorism. He said: "When it comes to Pakistan, one has to be clear that what should we talk about. I think today we have clarity about Pakistan that we did not have before. The real debate with Pak is that what should you talk about. It is cross-border terrorism and there is nothing else to talk about. One thing is clear there can be no talks with terrorism. Show me one country in the world that openly does cross-border terrorism with its neighbouring country."

#JaishankarAtRepublicSummit | I think today we have a clarity about Pakistan that we did not have before: Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs at #RepublicSummit @DrSJaishankarhttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ANVYQhMlNa — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

