FULL SESSION: Ravi Shankar Prasad On How Rule Of Law Wins India's Trust Under His Watch

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, November 27, opened up on some of the issues closer to him. He spoke about his career as a lawyer, his missing of arguing in the Ayodhya case and the various tussles he had with the Opposition while being in power. Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the Republic Summit 2019 in New Delhi on the session's topic – Winning India's Trust. Here are some key points of his address:

'I did miss arguing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case'

Ravi Shankar Prasad was asked about his experience litigating in various cases including Ram Janmabhoomi case when it was in Allahabad High Court and whether he is tempted to put on his black robe and head back to court as the nation has recently seen a lot of big cases like Sabarimala, RTI and Ayodhya, etc. He replied, "It was really my privilege. I argued in the fodder scam, a PIL for a CBI inquiry leading to Lalu Prasad being convicted, Bitumen scam, Ayodhya case in the Allahabad High Court. I must confess, I did miss arguing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case because of my ministerial responsibility and without naming one of the judges sitting on the bench met me in a function. He said to me that 'one lawyer we missed, in this case, was you because the judgment had extensive quotes of your argument. Anyway, good luck.''

'EVM faulty only when BJP wins'

Targeting the Opposition on EVM controversy, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Who blamed the ECI, the Congress party. Who attacked the institution of EVM, the Congress party. When they win the EVM is fine when Mayawati wins then EVM is fine. If Akhilesh Yadav wins then EVM is fine. If Amarinder Singh wins then the EVM is fine. Only if we win, then EVM is faulty. They attacked the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission). From ECI to EVM to CVCs. And one thing is very disturbing that I am seeing, criticism of judgement is always right. That’s our right, we do also criticise. But at times when the personalised attacks I see on the fair characters of judges; is I think is seriously a thing to reflect upon.”

Prasad on Vendetta politics

Answering the question on the vendetta politics Prasad said, "Everyone claiming that P Chidambaram is targeted it's been 100 days he is in jail. All the investigation and hearings are done by the court, not by us and all the bail plea has been raised. But the whole allegation on Chidambaram raises an aspecific issue of Robert Vadra."

'No one will be able to break India, as long as we are in power'

On the tukde-tukde gang, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Regarding the tukde-tukde gang, let me ask one question to the entire country and to those who question us about freedom of press, they have got the right to take out procession but the vulgar abuses showered on certain channels including your channel by some of the pro secessionists, did anyone object to that? That is a gross violation of freedom of the press. Suppose even a single worker of ours would have made abuses even half of what they did, they would have made our life hell. This conspicuous silence of these champions of freedom of the press is only hypocritical."

