Amit Shah: 'Will Take Legislative Action On Uniform Civil Code When It's The Right Time'

Headlining the second day of the Republic Summit 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and the government's take on the same. The Home Minister said, "Uniform Civil Code is in the manifesto of our party, you should ask Congress when will they take a stand on it"

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | Uniform Civil Code is in the manifesto of our Party, you should ask Congress when will they take a stand on it: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

When asked further about the course of legislative action on the Uniform Civil Code, Amit Shah said, "We will take legislative action on Uniform Civil Code when it's the right time. People have faith in the Narendra Modi government".

READ | 'Congratulations', Home Minister Amit Shah wishes nation on Constitution Day

The Home Minister also spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Bill, and said, "We are going to give refuge to minorities from Islamic Nations. If they come to India seeking refuge, we will give them refuge. It's not the first time we are doing this. This happened during the Congress regime, they are giving it a political twist for their convenience."

Amit Shah on NRC

During the summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented across India. He mentioned that it was not just his stance but that of the government. Maintaining that the NRC had nothing to do with the politics of West Bengal, he said that only citizens should be allowed to vote and have a stake in the country’s affairs.

Amit Shah remarked, “NRC has nothing to do with politics of West Bengal. I want to ask a question to the parties who are opposing NRC. Shouldn’t a citizen of the country be registered or not? Should a country run like a dharamshala? I believe that the time has come for it to happen. Only the country’s citizens can have the right to vote and interfere in the country’s affairs. It is very late to prepare this register. We should not waste any more time. I want to say from this platform- that this is not an election promise or election speech. The NRC will be implemented in the entire country. It is my and the government’s belief that it should be made.”

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First

READ | Delhi: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda meet after Constitution Day celebration & SC verdict

READ | Modi govt committed to ensure the country's unity, integrity: Amit Shah