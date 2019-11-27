'Honest Middle-class Taxpayer Is Never Forgotten': Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Assurance

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Republic TV's Aishwarya Kapoor and Shivani Gupta on 'India's Rising Equity' said that changes in the economy are happening and they are happening for the better. When asked about steps taken by the Finance Ministry for the middle-class taxpayers of the country and the future plans for them, the Finance Minister replied, "The honest middle-class taxpayer is never forgotten. Otherwise, would you think the Prime Minister would have come up with the scheme for affordable housing, which actually benefits the middle-class."

Nirmala Sitharaman added, "And even in affordable housing, not just for buying affordable housing which has a certain ceiling limit but also when you buy your second house, when you are on rent, a whole lot of things have been extended to the middle class and middle class is never forgotten.

Measures taken by Finance Ministry to tackle issues

The union Finance Minister spoke about the measures taken by the Ministry to tackle issues in the Indian economy. The Finance Minister stated, "Liquidity was not a problem, but the availability of liquidity to the people who need it was an issue, the ministry has taken effective measures on this front.'' Sitharaman highlighted the outreach programme by the Finance Ministry in two phases across 370 districts in India which liquidated around Rs 2,50,000 crore into the hands of the people. She also added that the Prime Minister was directly involved in the decision making to come up with redressals to all the pertaining issues.

Nirmala Sitharaman said, "When people said that there was no liquidity, I believed it in total and started working to see where exactly is all the liquidity? I held a series of meetings with the Reserve Bank being present, with the banks etc and later on with the private sector. It was credibly established and the media, gratefully, carried all this message. Every day, whenever I appeared and with the people around me sitting and saying there was no liquidity crunch, in the sense, liquidity was available but it wasn't available for people for those who wanted it."

