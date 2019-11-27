EMPHATIC: Piyush Goyal Rules Out Railways' Privatisation, Eyes Public-private Engagement

Clearing the air on privatization of Railways, Railway & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the Republic Summit on Wednesday said that the Modi government has no plans on privatization. Explaining the difference between privatisation and public-private partnership, Goyal said that better services require investment and through a public-private partnership, the government is thinking about the benefits of people. He clearly stated that there are no plans to privatise the Indian Railways and the government has not discussed anything about it.

When asked about the reports that came in July this year, that the Railway Ministry has come up with a 100-day plan to corporatise seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company, the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli being one of them and subsequent opposition by Congress, Goyal said:

"See I want to make one thing clear, Indian Railways belongs to India, it is for Indian people, there is no commitment to privatise Indian Railways, nor is there any scheme or discussion over its privatisation. It will be for India, it is for India, it will always be so." "But we have not stopped thinking, we are working, everyone travels by train, we want that the train journey does not become a ''suffer''. Is there one person who can say that they do not need development in Railways?

Explaining the difference between the initiatives of the Modi government and earlier governments, he said: "Earlier, the politicisation of Railways was there. Earlier, projects were announced just as an election gimmick. Now, the Modi government has increased the funds by 2.5 percent. If we want to cost cut, if we want to make it world-class, if we want to increase its reach, then we will need investment. How do I get it? Should I increase tax? Or should I make it efficient through public-private partnerships? We are not talking of privatisation, we are talking of private-public engagement. We are looking at the public sector doing the base activity of investment. You see the Vande Bharat - till Katra, you can go with ease. Does the country not need more Vande Bharat? So I think this can be done through the partnership."

