'I Am An Obsessive Lover,' Says Kangana Ranaut At The Republic Summit

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and spoke about how people think she is careless with her money and can't handle finances. She said, "People think I am careless with my money but I am very wise when it comes to handling my finances. I like to invest in my dreams."

She further said, "I don't like to invest in a dead zone and freeze my money. I am also an obsessive lover — not just sexually but platonic too. The ones I love, I spoil them silly. I love my parents. My brother's wedding is in Udaipur. I like to spend on people I love. God has been very kind. I support causes too and donate where my heart belongs."

Kangana also spoke about handling trolls and criticism she faces in the industry. In a conversation with Roshan Abbas, she said, "Even if I do a 100-crore film, it's called a flop'. She spoke about her previous films namely, Gangster, Life in a Metro and Fashion wherein she portrayed drug addicts. 'Was termed as the quintessential neurotic of Bollywood", said the actress. Then speaking about her later films such as Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen, she claimed that it was her 'breakthrough', and that was when her career actually began.

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'.

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

