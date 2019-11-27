'I Am Petrified When My Son's Or Daughter's Films Release': Anil Kapoor At Republic Summit

Anil Kapoor opened up about the changing perceptions of cinema in India at the second edition of the Republic Summit held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi on November 27. In conversation with Roshan Abbas, the actor revealed how he feels terrified when faced with a situation where his son's and daughter's film releases along with one of his films. Anil Kapoor claimed that he feels nervous whenever either his daughter Sonam Kapoor's or son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor's film are scheduled to release. The actor took a stroll down memory lane and recalled feeling the same when his first film released in 1979.

Pearls of wisdom

The Bollywood veteran, who has completed 40 glorious years in the film industry, revealed how he relaxes and shares his wisdom with his children afterward as he emphasized the importance of lessons learned from failures and successes. In addition to this, the actor also spoke about the evolution of relationships and society's changing perceptions about them keeping his daughter's film Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in mind, where he played the role of her father. Anil Kapoor has had a successful journey in Bollywood so far with some of the most iconic and evergreen films of all time. His films Lamhe and Tezaab were recently commemorated on social media as they completed about 30 years.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat. He is scheduled to feature next in Mohit Suri's Malang in which he will share the screen with actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film is expected to hit the theaters on Valentines' Day next year. The actor is also gearing up for Karan Johar's historical period drama film Takht with an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

