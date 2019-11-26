'Khamoshi Se Banate Raho Pehchan Apni': Gen Rawat's Couplet Sums Up All India Is Proud Of

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat addressed the Republic Summit 2019 on 'Guarding The Nation'. While signing off, he concluded with an Urdu poem saying, "We seek neither gratitude nor applause because we firmly believe in the eternal wisdom of the Urdu couplet: Khamoshi se banate raho pehchan apni, hawaye khud tumhara tarana gayeyegi." (Let silence be your own identity and things will come your way).

'Underlying attributes of our ethos is humility'

During the address, COAS Rawat said, "One of the underlying attributes of our ethos is humility. We know that we are not perfect. We, therefore, constantly dialogue and introspect. Through long conversations with our rank and file, we subject our ethos through an intense critic for necessary adaptation. Our ethos is also one that abhors dogmas, for we know only too well that it is only by recognising change, will we be in a position to exploit the opportunities that lie ahead. We also believe in the values of the quiet understated excellence in under-promising and over-delivering."

Tribute to heroes of 26/11

COAS Rawat began his speech by paying tribute to those who had died in the dastardly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and those who had then fought to defeat terrorists, "Today we recall the patriotism of those brave service officers, police persons, civilians who rubbed their soldiers to defeat terrorism at Mumbai. And the patriotic fervour that was generated by them, I think has generated a new kind of nationalism amongst the citizens of our country. I am indeed delighted to be here as a part of this conclave which epitomises the notion and spirit of the nation.”

