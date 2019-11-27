Israel's Envoy To India Speaks To Republic TV, Says 'Terrorism Is A Global Disease'

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that India and Israel shared the same values, Dr Ron Malka- Israel's envoy to India agreed with this contention. He made these remarks on the sidelines of the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday. He mentioned that both countries respected individual rights and the rule of law. Israel’s envoy also observed that India and Israel faced the same hostility as both Indians, as well as Jews, were targeted during the 26/11 terror attack. Maintaining that terrorism was a global disease, he stressed the need for the world to unite and defeat terror.

Read: Israel Calls On Pakistan To Bring Perpetrators Of 26/11 Attack To Justice

Dr. Ron Malka remarked, “Israel and India are both democracies which respect individual rights and the rule of law and of course, there are many similarities between Israel and not only India, our respect is for individual rights.” He added, “This day, 26/11 reminds us that Israel and India not only share values and vision, also share the same hostility because this horrific attack of 26/11, both Indians and Jews were targeted. Of course, we understand and that’s what we say to the world- terrorism is a global disease. All should get united to fight terror and defeat terror. Of course, all terrorists wherever they are should be brought to justice.”

Read: Nariman House: Israeli Fire Experts Pay Homage To Martyred 26/11 Terror Attacks Heroes