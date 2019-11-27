EAM Jaishankar: 'Diplomacy Is A Game, But That Of Realists'

S Jaishankar was speaking at the Republic summit to the Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami where he spoke at length on a number of topics, such as Howdy Modi, India's relations with its neighbours Pakistan and China, President Trump, etc. He also spoke about how diplomacy is a game, but that of realists.

"You need to deal with perseverance"

Speaking on the matter of diplomacy and the want to deal with nations, especially China, he said, "You play a game, it's not that I don't know that you are playing a game. If you play a game, I will play a game as well. In this world of realists, we don't know what we are doing to each other. If wherever my interests are concerned, I will fight for it. If they are not accommodative of my interests, obviously I will push them to be accommodative of it. The example you have raised - of Masood Azar committee will be one, where the Masood Azar listing really mattered to us and we kept on going at it. That's not the only issue, I will give another one. The nuclear supplier's groups membership, they (China) have not been supportive. We know that they are not supportive and even they know that we know about it, but we still keep on pushing at it. The trick in my business is to manage it, and don't allow it to get out of hand and pursue your course in a very relentless, focussed manner. If you look at a lot of our conversations, especially with China, please see that we have certain objectives. It is not that we have allowed our objectives to shift. So, I think, to deal with a country like China, you need to deal with perseverance and the ability to hold your own."

"We have reached a level of stability"

When asked about India's relation with China, he said, "Our relationship with China is really a mix of competition and collaboration. Firstly, I don't think there's anything wrong with competition. I think it is natural, whether it's individual, enterprises or nations, competitions are a natural way of life. The countries who are more than a billion people each are quite unique. We have a certain place in human history which today, no polity retains. The other historical entry has really diminished over time. Both nations have over multiple phases over ascendency. The fact is that two states of this size rise above it during the same time frame - and they have risen faster than us. But when the two nations happen to be neighbours, it is unique. Both nations have issues, as known by everyone - boundaries, multilateral issues, etc. The challenge for us is how do you stabilize this relationship, the fine areas of convergence, manage an equilibrium etc. The important aspects are that in international relations, you are dealing in context, the two nations aren't the only two players, there are 198 players. It is the interest of India and China that we manage it in a way that the global system is not weakened. It is a particularly difficult task, but under the circumstances, both nations do understand it. Despite all complications, we have reached a level of stability."

