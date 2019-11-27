Jaishankar Opens Up On The Unpredictability Of Trump, His Kashmir Mediation Claim

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and partook in a wide-ranging discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, including the unpredictable nature of President of United States of America, Donald Trump.

READ: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant states five key areas to increase India's GDP

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump and his repeated statements on mediation for Kashmir, he said: "Somewhat a unique trend. He has his own ways. I keep coming back to one point. You don't enter a game thinking what other people's game plan is, we should have our plan. If Americans want us to back them, in their trade interest, we can but we have and we know our interests."

#JaishankarAtRepublicSummit | America and India have mutual interests when it comes to technology and talent: EAM @DrSJaishankar at the #RepublicSummit

Watch LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/cJZyn2IelY — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ: EAM Dr Jaishankar makes it clear to Pakistan: 'Talks on cross-border terrorism only'

Speaking about the Balakot airstrike, and decisive steps taken by India in foreign policy, Jaishankar clearly stated that India is no more thinking about others, but is focussing on its on development. "We have started thinking about what is in my interest. We are not thinking about what the world will tell about us. How will I look to the world? The fact was after 26/11, there was a lot of debate, but not very much thereafter. Just look at the Pakistan debate. Should we talk to them, how should we talk about them," Jaishankar said.