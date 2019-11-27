The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jaishankar Opens Up On The Unpredictability Of Trump, His Kashmir Mediation Claim

Republic Summit 2019

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump and his repeated statements on mediation for Kashmir, he said: "Somewhat a unique trend."

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and partook in a wide-ranging discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, including the unpredictable nature of President of United States of America, Donald Trump.

READ: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant states five key areas to increase India's GDP

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump and his repeated statements on mediation for Kashmir, he said: "Somewhat a unique trend. He has his own ways. I keep coming back to one point. You don't enter a game thinking what other people's game plan is, we should have our plan. If Americans want us to back them, in their trade interest, we can but we have and we know our interests."

READ: EAM Dr Jaishankar makes it clear to Pakistan: 'Talks on cross-border terrorism only'

Speaking about the Balakot airstrike, and decisive steps taken by India in foreign policy, Jaishankar clearly stated that India is no more thinking about others, but is focussing on its on development. "We have started thinking about what is in my interest. We are not thinking about what the world will tell about us. How will I look to the world? The fact was after 26/11, there was a lot of debate, but not very much thereafter. Just look at the Pakistan debate. Should we talk to them, how should we talk about them," Jaishankar said. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG