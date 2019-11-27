Javadekar: India Has Become Free Of Corruption, Communalism, Casteism & Dirt Under PM Modi

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar during his address at the Republic Summit 2019 said that India has become free of corruption, communalism and casteism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prakash Javadekar on the face of changing India

Making statements on big changes that have taken place in India, the Union Minister said, “We are a nation that is adapting to changes, that is aspirational, and which is the face of changing India. We are becoming a communalism-free India, casteism-free India, corruption-free India, and dirt-free India. Swachh Bharat has practically become a people’s movement. Talking about corruption, I’d like to say that today morning 21 income tax officers have been dismissed, which makes more than 200. That sends out a clear message from the government that we believe in corruption-free governance. People want this kind of change.

Read: Republic Summit 2019: PM Modi lists his govt's endeavours which put 'Nation First'

"Talking about communalism-free India, you see Ayodhya judgment and restraint that society has exhibited. Earlier, you used to hear about so many communal riots in India, but now they don’t happen. It is not automatic, it is deliberate, it is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’, that is the exhibition of this slogan and therefore, we are growing on the right track. Casteism-free India, nobody would have thought of non-Maratha Chief Minister in Maharashtra, non-Jat Chief Minister in Haryana, non-Adivasi Chief Minister in Jharkhand. But for good governance we took this decision. We respect all the castes and everyone is happy with this. Therefore, let me tell you that under Modi’s leadership, India is marching towards development and we are moving towards 'New India', surging India, powerful India," he added.

Read: FULL SPEECH: At Republic Summit, PM Modi makes a powerful case for putting 'Nation First'

Javadekar on PM Modi

Talking about PM Modi, Prakash Javadekar said, "Modiji is going places, and he is a very tough bargain. But, besides bargains, he is so popular amongst foreign Nationals also, including all NRIs and PROs. He has taken 5 million Indian origin people throughout the world feel proud to be Indians. heir prestige has gone up, and as an Environment minister, when I go to places, many ministers ask me one specific question - tell us how the meeting of your PM meeting leaders in our country is much bigger than the meeting of our leaders in our country. That's why US President Donald Trump attended the event, he wanted to see the crowd. The Howdy Modi event saw 60,000 people in the stadium and 15,000 outside the stadium. If the stadium's capacity was 100,000 people, then those many people would have filled the stadium. So, that is the craze, prestige, and esteem of India going ahead”.

Read: At Republic Summit, PM Modi illuminates the significance of India's Moment-Nation First theme

Read: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Republic Summit: India's vibrant youth will take us forward