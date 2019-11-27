HUGE | 'Chandrayaan-3 To Happen Soon, Already Being Worked On': MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh while speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ said that Chandrayaan 3 will happen soon. This comes as the PSLV-C47 launched 13 nanosatellites and Cartosat-3 into space from Sriharikota. Jitendra Singh also explained how India has evolved in space technology and provides certain inputs to NASA as well.

Jitendra Singh on Chandrayaan 3

Talking about launching another spacecraft on the moon, MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “Chandrayaan 3 will happen soon and it is already being worked on. To put the record straight, Chandrayaan 2 was being very keenly watched but it would be unfair to describe it as a kind of failure or setback. Being a student of science as I am and dealing with scientists, we have learned not to speak without any evidence, so I would qualify it by saying that there has not been a single country in this world that has had a successful soft landing in less than two attempts. The one who were amongst the first to start the USA and the USSR. In fact, the USA managed a soft landing on the moon in the eighth attempt. But let me assure you that we are not going to achieve it in the eighth attempt, because having learned from the experience of others. So, to that extent, this is the part of the scientific process and scientific evolution.”

‘Cut down in the cost’

“Of course, as you said that the next mission and I also wish to add to this is that when we go in for the next mission it will also cut down on the cost of it. We already have the lander there and the orbiter there, so we will just be sending the rest of it. So, to that extent, it should not be taken that there will be a very big liability or loss on the exchequer. It's just a continuation of the process.”

Furthermore, he added, “Today we are in the position where our inputs are being used by NASA. It gives me immense pride to share with my friends in the department that the pictures that are being shared by the Mars mission are being procured by NASA. It was Chandrayaan 1 which discovered the presence of water on the surface of the moon,” he added.

