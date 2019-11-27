Kangana Ranaut At Republic Summit: I Was Accused Of Doing Black Magic, Ruining Careers

Kangana Ranaut once again highlighted a famous claim by actor and ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman about she performing ‘black magic’ on him. She stated that there was not much difference between the thinking of people from small villages and metropolitan cities. The actoir wondered if she too will be treated by the industry like she saw in a recent video how an elderly woman was being beaten up.

Kangana at Republic Summit

Kangana Ranaut attended the Republic Summit in Delhi on the second and final day. When asked by Roshan Abbas about leaving her patriarchal town where comments were made on the clothes she wore and feeling the same in the film industry, she replied, “I think it is just a matter of thinking that with education people change. A spiritual evolution is important for your attitude. My sister recently showed me a very heart-wrenching video, in Himachal’s small town Mandi in a small area, they blackened the face of an elderly woman, claiming she is a witch. She was being beaten up and the video was getting viral. And even in 2016, the film industry had also claimed that I had performed black magic on everyone and that I was ruining the careers of people with black magic."

The 'Queen' star then shared how a leading daily’s editor had then expressed fear that Kangana instead of sending laddoos, might mix it with impure blood and she wrote about it as a blog. She said, "I have worked so hard, but it shouldn’t be that one put shoes on our necks, and blacken our heads to throw us out, because we have seen it. Whenever a woman has an attitude, dignity or confidence., this is what happens." She added, "The attitudes of people have not changed because in my own experience, because I was accused of using black magic to ruin people’s lives, I believe there is not much difference between small villages or metropolitan cities over their clothes or ambitious nature, people are always there to make it difficult for them. “

