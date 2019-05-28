Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Role In Ashwini Tiwari's Upcoming Sports Film 'Panga'

Kangana Ranaut graced the stage with her presence at the Republic Summit for the segment titled "Queen of Bollywood". The Tanu Weds Manu actor spoke about working on her latest film Panga which is directed by Ashwini Tiwari Iyer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 24 next year. The actor expressed that she is happy about the fact that she is working with a female director.

Kangana also revealed that it was a completely different experience working on the sports film made by Ashwini Tiwari Iyer. She shared that the sports film is about a mother who goes back to her career as a kabaddi player. The actor highlighted the fact that her character in the film is supported by her family in her endeavour to pursue a career in sports.

Kangana also critiqued other films where feminism is portrayed behind the garb of male-bashing. She claimed that her upcoming sports film is a unique project that highlights the importance of a supportive and encouraging family in an individual’s life. The actor claimed that Panga is an altogether different film that way as the family of her character in Panga encourages the woman and makes sure that she goes back to her career despite being a mother.

More power to women

Kangana also spoke at length about being able to relate to the women characters that she has portrayed in her films. The actor claimed that she has more freedom to choose her roles and characters than she did when she was new in the film industry. Earlier this year, Ashwini Tiwari took to Instagram and posted two black-and-white photographs, one each from Kangana and Richa’s training for her film Panga. She captioned the post and wrote, "We're gearing up. And it's all fun."

