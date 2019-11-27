Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On 'incredible' Journey From Real Characters To 'histrionics'

From a teenager who shot to fame with Gangster, today Kangana Ranaut is not just one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood, but also one of the most successful and acclaimed ones. The three-time National Award winner termed this journey of hers as ‘incredible’, filled with ‘extreme highs and lows’. The actor revealed that she was a labelled as ‘quintessential neurotic woman’ after her initial roles, but that changed after she did more realistic roles. Her journey has now taken an interesting turn with action roles, starting with Manikarnika and the Lara Croft-esque Dhaakad, something she terms as ‘exaggeration’ and 'histrionics'.

#QueenOfBollywood | My anger is very constructive. When I left home, I did not leave because I wanted to give them hell. I had a vision: Kangana Ranaut at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/3KBzlgO9QV — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Kangana Ranaut was one of the star attractions on day 2 of the Republic Media Summit held in Delhi on Wednesday. The actor shared, “This has been an incredible journey, extreme highs and extreme lows. I have been many things through my journey. I started mostly by doing drunk characters, drug addicts, neurotics, edgy women. Like in my roles like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, I played a schizophrenic in my second film. In Fashion I was a cocaine addict, so I was labelled as this quintessential neurotic woman of the film industry. Then came Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, where comic timing (played a part) and a quintessential bride, whose wedding is a big crisis.That was one journey."

She added, "With Manikarnika, I have been very fortunate to explore the genre of action, which is very different in terms of acting, because I have always been internalising. But when you get punched or killed or stabbed or you stab others or you slit through people’s throats, you can’t internalise or feel it. You just have to exaggerate. You get into the histrionics kind of zone. So I feel fortunate to explore the different genres and the different dimensions of acting in a single lifetime because most actors get stuck in one zone and they find it very hard to go beyond that.”

#QueenOfBollywood | The word 'Indian' has been associated with something negative like poverty, malnutrition, etc. But we are better than anyone in the world and we need to believe in that: Kangana Ranaut at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/M2F5zJe94t — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Conscious effort?

When asked if she made an effort to do more relatable characters like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, if she went to bag such roles or they came to her. She said, “As an actor, you are at the receiving end. But I wouldn’t say that all of them have been something that I have gone out to make happen. But Manikarnika, I have actually made it happen. And now I’m actively involved in many things, writing and producing as well. So now I can say many of the things I have made happen now, but not in the early stage of my career.”

