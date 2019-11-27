Kangana Ranaut Reveals Who Her 4 AM Friend Would Be, Read Here

In an interactive session with Roshan Abbas at the second edition of the Republic TV Summit, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut dished out details about her 4 AM Friend. When she was asked about her closest friends the actress said, "We used to speak in sign language because they were from the north-east so they did not know Hindi and I did not know English at that time. Ranita and Bondina, we are very much in touch and I think the friends that you make during your childhood stay with you forever". However, she pegged her sister Rangoli as her 4 am friend. "I am really close to my sister, although I don't believe one should wake up another person at 4 AM, but if that was the case, for me, it would be here. She has seen me through a lot".

Republic Summit 2019

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'. The keynote speaker of the event was PM Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studious. The film also features Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her struggle, triumph, and overcoming of stereotypes. The movie also portrays how important the love and support of your family is for you to be successful. Panga is scheduled to release next year.