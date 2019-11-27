Kangana Ranaut Says, "I Am A Very Angry Person By Nature"

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and partook in a wide-ranging discussion with Roshan Abbas, talking about her Bollywood journey and her inclination towards 'action' films. Kangana who was praised by both viewers and reviewers for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the action stunts.

EXCLUSIVE| 'Who is she?': Kangana Ranaut shares a director's perspective after actor alleges her part being drastically reduced in 'Manikarnika'

In response to the question, Kangana said: "It's been very cathartic to be killing people. I am anyway very angry person by nature. So I find it very resonating to kill people." Watch the video above.

Manikarnika' was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and the period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana Ranaut the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Demzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande, in pivotal roles. The film that released on January 25, has been successful at the Box Office.

‘Manikarnika’ row | ‘He should not attack me’: Kangana Ranaut on director Krish's claims, suggests him this to ‘teach her a lesson’

Republic Summit kicks off

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'.

Next for Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

'They should take inspiration from me rather than abusing me': Kangana Ranaut comments on the Manikarnika row

ALSO READ | 'Manikarnika' actress slams Kangana Ranaut says 'To glorify yourself, you don't need to put others down'