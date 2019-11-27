Kangana Ranaut: 'Women Are Judged For Everything — For Having Dignity, Seeking Freedom'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday, while engaging in a wide-ranging discussion with Roshan Abbas spoke about the troubles that are still faced by women in India. She said, "I think there is no difference between a small town and a city when it comes to judging women." She said that women are judged for everything, "be it for wearing short clothes or for being ambitious. They are judged to have dignity, to want freedom. There are people everywhere to make their lives difficult."

Speaking about her own experiences, she said, "Back in 2016, I was accused of performing black magic and ruining people's careers. This is something to think about. They say that people who are educated have a different mindset, they change. However, I think spiritual evolution is extremely necessary to change the attitude." She further added, "A few days ago, my sister showed me a very disturbing video where people in Himachal painted an old woman's face black, humiliated her, thrashed her and called her a witch. That video went viral. Similarly, the film industry had claimed that I have performed black magic on everyone."

On her Bollywood journey

Kangana Ranaut further spoke about her Bollywood journey and her inclination towards 'action' films. Kangana who was praised by both viewers and reviewers for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the action stunts. In response to the question, Kangana said: "It's been very cathartic to be killing people. I am anyway a very angry person by nature."

Next for Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

