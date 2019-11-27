Blockbuster: From Being Termed 'neurotic' To Her '4 Am friend', Kangana Ranaut Says It All

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut attended the second edition of the Republic TV Summit being held at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. In an interactive session with Roshan Abbas, Ranaut said that she was labeled as a quintessential neurotic actress of the industry. She spoke about her previous films namely, Gangster, Life in a Metro and Fashion wherein she portrayed drug addicts. 'Was termed as the quintessential neurotic of Bollywood", said the actress. Then speaking about her later films such as Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen, she claimed that it was her 'breakthrough', and that was when her career actually began.

Kangana speaks about her inclination towards action films:

She also spoke about her inclination towards 'action' films. Kangana who was praised by both viewers and reviewers for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the action stunts.'Kangana who was praised by both viewers and reviewers for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the action stunts. In response to the question, Kangana said: "It's been very cathartic to be killing people. I am anyway a very angry person by nature. So I find it very resonating to kill people." Watch the video above.

The actor also spoke about how it is good to work with women directors. "Most films about feminism, they tilt towards bashing men but this film is different" She also spoke about how people want to see women fighting. In India we have a history of Durga and Kaali, the actress chimed in

Kangana's 4 AM friend:

Kangana Ranaut dished out details about her 4 AM Friend. When she was asked about her closest friends the actress said, "We used to speak in sign language because they were from the north-east so they did not know Hindi and I did not know English at that time. Ranita and Bondina, we are very much in touch and I think the friends that you make during your childhood stay with you forever". However, she pegged her sister Rangoli as her 4 am friend. "I am really close to my sister, although I don't believe one should wake up another person at 4 AM, but if that was the case, for me, it would be here. She has seen me through a lot".

Kangana on trolls:

Kangana also spoke about handling trolls and criticism she faces in the industry. In a conversation with Roshan Abbas, she said, "Even if I do a 100-crore film, it's called a flop'.

Ranaut on her journey:

Kangana Ranaut is not just one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood, but also one of the most successful and acclaimed ones. The three-time National Award winner termed this journey of hers as ‘incredible’, filled with ‘extreme highs and lows’. The actor revealed that she was a labelled as ‘quintessential neurotic woman’ after her initial roles, but that changed after she did more realistic roles. Her journey has now taken an interesting turn with action roles, starting with Manikarnika and the Lara Croft-esque Dhaakad, something she terms as ‘exaggeration’ and 'histrionics'.

She added, "With Manikarnika, I have been very fortunate to explore the genre of action, which is very different in terms of acting, because I have always been internalising. But when you get punched or killed or stabbed or you stab others or you slit through people’s throats, you can’t internalise or feel it. You just have to exaggerate. You get into the histrionics kind of zone. So I feel fortunate to explore the different genres and the different dimensions of acting in a single lifetime because most actors get stuck in one zone and they find it very hard to go beyond that.”

Republic Summit 2019

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'. The keynote speaker of the event was PM Narendra Modi.

