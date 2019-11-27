Kangana Ranaut's Hilarious Take On How Anger And Childishness Helped Her Immensely

Kangana Ranaut was at her trademark best as one of the star attractions at the Republic Summit held in Delhi on Wednesday. The actor revealed how anger or a carefree attitude helped her immensely in her career. She shared how she did not take too much stress on how she would survive right from her struggling days.

READ: Kangana Ranaut At Republic Summit: I Was Accused Of Doing Black Magic, Ruining Careers

READ:Blockbuster: From Being Termed 'neurotic' To Her '4 Am friend', Kangana Ranaut Says It All

In a conversation with Roshan Abbas, Kangana Ranaut said, "I feel that whatever I have done in my life and whatever success I have achieved, there is this childishness in me, sometimes that does not even have logic. That is why I like my anger as well, whatever I have done in anger has always worked for me like leaving my house in anger. There are always questions of where to live, and what to eat and what if something happens to you. But in the heat of the moment, I came here and I was staying with 6-7 girls, and we’d have bread and pickle and roam around. We would give auditions and we started meeting with people. I think this childishness is very important, where you think beyond logic, and have that craziness, that is what should happen.”