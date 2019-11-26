Major Gaurav Arya's Moving Message On The 'price Of Our Freedom' Will Stir Your Soul

The two-day Republic Summit 2019 which celebrates - India's moment, Nation First - kicked off on November 26 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. As the Summit began, Republic TV's Consulting Editor - Strategic Affairs Major Gaurav Arya voiced an inspiring message on the meaning of 'Freedom'.

Saluting bravehearts, Major Gaurav Arya said:

"We rightly remember those and rightly so, who fought and sacrifice for our freedom, freedom is not a shooting star in the sky, freedom is not a blub lighting in the gigantic universe, all illuminating one moment and gone the next, freedom is about wetting the earth with the blood of soldier and it is in this moist earth, the tree of liberty takes root. We ask here, what is the price of our freedom."

#RepublicSummit | Watch Major Gaurav Arya's inspiring message on the meaning of 'Freedom', as the Republic Summit 2019 begins. Tune in to watch @majorgauravarya #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/4XqKPiwyoE — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

READ: Freebies, not freedom: Maj Gaurav Arya completely exposes JNU's 'Azadi'

Narrating a poem by poet Manoj Muntashir, Major Gaurav Arya highlighted how Indian soldiers fulfill their duties without caring about their lives. Major Gaurav Arya then said that a soldier can go to any extent for the sake of the Tricolour.

"For his country to love him as much as he loves his country, and for that, he is sometimes a hunter, and sometimes, unfortunately, a smell of a dead body on the third day. We gather here to honour those who fought, who gave up their lives in 1947, 62, 65, 71, 99 Kargil, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Pawan, Operation Rakhshak, and a hundred other battles," Major Gaurav Arya said.

Speaking about the promise of every soldier, Major Gaurav Arya said: "Nation asked - 'My honour is at stake, who will fight for me', the soldier said, 'send me I will die for you.' He said that this promise of every soldier is etched on the stones of National War Memorial, through hundreds of Mofussil towns and through hundreds of dust patted villages.

READ: 'Language Pak gets,' says Major Gaurav Arya on India's counter-strike

"It is only the Indian soldier who will give you everything without even knowing you," says Major Gaurav Arya @majorgauravarya at the #RepublicSummit. Tune in to watch his stirring message #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/s7A7R4H7bO — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

He then narrated an incident when he went to Kumaon Regimental Centre Ranikhet, he said that he searched the names of the martyrs from his regiment, as every soldier does. He said that his eyes fell on blank rocks without the names of any soldiers. When asked what it signifies, he was informed by an officer that it is a promise by a soldier that no matter how many lives it would cost, Tricolour will always unfurl with pride. "Indian soldiers will give you everything without even knowing, we celebrate martyrdom. We salute him," he said.

After the moving opening remarks highlighting the role of Indian soldiers, Major Gaurav Arya welcomed Chief Of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on to the stage.

READ: Major Gaurav Arya on Sopore attack: 'Pak terrorists are frustrated'

READ: Major Gaurav Arya's message as Pak-backed terrorists target non-locals