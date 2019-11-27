MASSIVE | 'NRC Will Be Implemented In The Entire Country, Already Late': Amit Shah

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented across India. He mentioned that it was not just his stance but that of the government. Maintaining that the NRC had nothing to do with the politics of West Bengal, he said that only citizens should be allowed to vote and have a stake in the country’s affairs.

Amit Shah remarked, “NRC has nothing to do with politics of West Bengal. I want to ask a question to the parties who are opposing NRC. Shouldn’t a citizen of the country be registered or not? Should a country run like a dharamshala? I believe that the time has come for it to happen. Only the country’s citizens can have the right to vote and interfere in the country’s affairs. It is very late to prepare this register. We should not waste any more time. I want to say from this platform- that this is not an election promise or election speech. The NRC will be implemented in the entire country. It is my and the government’s belief that it should be made.”

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | NRC will be made for the whole country, this is our Party's stand: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at the #RepublicSummit



Watch LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

What is the NRC?

Initially published in 1951, the NRC was specifically demanded in Assam by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) due to the centuries-old illegal migration of people. The ill-treatment of people in East Pakistan and the subsequent war in 1971 exacerbated the situation as thousands of persons from that region entered Assam. The Assam Accord signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 principally agreed to the AASU’s demand. However, it took decades before the process commenced, after the direction of the Supreme Court. Assam’s final list of the NRC left out 19,06,657 number of persons as against the 40.7 lakh people that were excluded when the draft NRC was released on July 30, 2018. Overall, 3,11,21,004 people were found eligible for inclusion in the NRC list. According to the 2011 census, the total population of Assam is over 3.11 crore.

