From SC To Agencies To Chidambaram, Meenakshi Lekhi & Salman Khurshid's Unmissable Faceoff

As the Supreme Court of India gave important verdicts in the past few months, Meenakshi Lekhi, Supreme Court Lawyer & BJP National Spokesperson and Salman Khurshid, Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid & senior Advocate at Supreme Court of India, spoke on Safeguarding the Institutions at the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday.

When asked if bringing the institutions in the political discourse is correct, Salman Khurshid, Former Union Minister & senior Advocate at Supreme Court of India said: "I am fond of birds and animals. This business of 'caged parrots' is what I disagree with. Parrots must be allowed to fly. Let the agencies fly as well, like a verdict of Gujarat High Court once said that all the articles of the Constitution must be given to birds as the birds also have a right to fly."

#RepublicSummit | I do not agree with the phrase 'caged parrots', parrots must be allowed to fly: Salman Khurshid, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Former Union Minister for Law & Justicehttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/qTVUjaDkii — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Chidambaram's issue

Speaking about Chidambaram's case, Mr Khurshid said: "I believe in Mr. Chidambaram. He is an outstanding product of the Indian political system. I don't argue here about specific cases against him. But in my understanding, there is a system in this country where innocent, till proven guilty. If he has to be made accountable, he will be made. There is a bit of exaggeration going on there. There could have been a better class in dealing with it."

#RepublicSummit | I believe in Mr Chidambaram. There is a system in this country which we believe, which says innocent until proven guilty: Salman Khurshid, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Former Union Minister for Law & Justicehttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/LXxz1wv5Bq — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Speaking about the same issue, Meenakshi Lekhi said: "No, absolutely not, there is a system in place. He is being treated as he deserves. he has been a defaulter in the system. HAd he not been a defaulter, the investigations, the materials against him, the charge sheet, the system will treat him like any other person. Everyone is equal before the law, no matter if you are a finance minister.

#RepublicSummit | Everyone is equal before law, even if you are a former Finance Minister: Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP MPhttps://t.co/jghcajZuXf — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

WATCH: Courtroom arguments at Summit: Salman Khurshid & Meenakshi Lekhi faceoff over Chidambaram

About agencies

Speaking on the topic, Khurshid said: "I think in a democratic country, Parliament should have full control of agencies as well. Why do make them a holy cow. You may not interfere in their investigation. Why do we have to not make them accountable? This is a bipartisan thing."

Speaking on the topic, Lekhi said: "We give them confidence that they can investigate everyone. Somewhere accountability for media should also be talked about. There is something in this country that whenever a party is in Opposition, people are proven

#RepublicSummit | ACB has not given a clean chit to Ajit Pawar, several thousand cases are pending investigation: Meenakshi Lekhi - Member of Parliament, Supreme Court Lawyer & BJP National Spokesperson@M_Lekhihttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/KEhQohHwQf — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

On bringing agencies in political discourse

Mr. Khurshid said: "I clearly accept that we should not bring them under political discourse."

Speaking about Rahul's Gandhi's apology on Rafale matter, Meenakshi Lekhi said: "Absolutely, anyone who has right advice would not bring in or drag in courts. Also when his apology came in, it came in part. (Kishto mein)"

#RepublicSummit | Let's not question the agencies. There is something wrong in the country if everyone's wrong when they are in the Opposition: Salman Khurshid, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Former Union Minister for Law & Justicehttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/TK9uSYlrvj — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ: Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First