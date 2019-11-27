The Debate
From SC To Agencies To Chidambaram, Meenakshi Lekhi & Salman Khurshid's Unmissable Faceoff

Republic Summit 2019

Meenakshi Lekhi and Salman Khurshid, spoke on Safeguarding the Institutions at the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai

As the Supreme Court of India gave important verdicts in the past few months, Meenakshi Lekhi, Supreme Court Lawyer & BJP National Spokesperson and Salman Khurshid, Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid  & senior Advocate at Supreme Court of India, spoke on Safeguarding the Institutions at the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday. 

When asked if bringing the institutions in the political discourse is correct, Salman Khurshid, Former Union Minister  & senior Advocate at Supreme Court of India said: "I am fond of birds and animals. This business of 'caged parrots' is what I disagree with. Parrots must be allowed to fly. Let the agencies fly as well, like a verdict of Gujarat High Court once said that all the articles of the Constitution must be given to birds as the birds also have a right to fly."

Chidambaram's issue

Speaking about Chidambaram's case, Mr Khurshid said: "I believe in Mr. Chidambaram. He is an outstanding product of the Indian political system. I don't argue here about specific cases against him. But in my understanding, there is a system in this country where innocent, till proven guilty. If he has to be made accountable, he will be made. There is a bit of exaggeration going on there. There could have been a better class in dealing with it." 

Speaking about the same issue, Meenakshi Lekhi said: "No, absolutely not, there is a system in place. He is being treated as he deserves. he has been a defaulter in the system. HAd he not been a defaulter, the investigations, the materials against him, the charge sheet, the system will treat him like any other person. Everyone is equal before the law, no matter if you are a finance minister. 

WATCH: Courtroom arguments at Summit: Salman Khurshid & Meenakshi Lekhi faceoff over Chidambaram

About agencies

Speaking on the topic, Khurshid said: "I think in a democratic country, Parliament should have full control of agencies as well. Why do make them a holy cow. You may not interfere in their investigation. Why do we have to not make them accountable? This is a bipartisan thing." 

Speaking on the topic, Lekhi said: "We give them confidence that they can investigate everyone. Somewhere accountability for media should also be talked about. There is something in this country that whenever a party is in Opposition, people are proven 

On bringing agencies in political discourse

Mr. Khurshid said: "I clearly accept that we should not bring them under political discourse."

Speaking about Rahul's Gandhi's apology on Rafale matter, Meenakshi Lekhi said: "Absolutely, anyone who has right advice would not bring in or drag in courts. Also when his apology came in, it came in part. (Kishto mein)"

