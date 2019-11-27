The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma: 'We Will Have To Leave Behind The Past And Move Forward'

Republic Summit 2019

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Wednesday spoke about the problems faced by Meghalaya and how the youth and people of the State are moving towards development

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

On the second day of the Republic Summit 2019, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma spoke about the problems faced by the State of Meghalaya and how the state is looking forward. "As a state and as a region, North East has always been a place where we have been challenged by insurgency. The insurgency has gone down because of the way things have been approached in the last few years. I think there is always a way forward respecting the different communities and yet keeping the nation first is really the way forward," Conrad Sangma stated. 

Adding to his statement further, the Meghalaya CM said, " We will have to leave behind the past and move forward. North East has certainly moved forward in that line. Today we are at a point where the youth and people are willing to develop further. Development is the base and if we are able to address the socio-economic issues, we will be able to resolve most of our problems." 

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First

READ | Meghalaya: Open-air gym now a reality, Conrad promises more

READ | Meghalaya: Wishes pour in for Agatha Sangma on her marriage to Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG