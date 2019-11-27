Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma: 'We Will Have To Leave Behind The Past And Move Forward'

On the second day of the Republic Summit 2019, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma spoke about the problems faced by the State of Meghalaya and how the state is looking forward. "As a state and as a region, North East has always been a place where we have been challenged by insurgency. The insurgency has gone down because of the way things have been approached in the last few years. I think there is always a way forward respecting the different communities and yet keeping the nation first is really the way forward," Conrad Sangma stated.

Adding to his statement further, the Meghalaya CM said, " We will have to leave behind the past and move forward. North East has certainly moved forward in that line. Today we are at a point where the youth and people are willing to develop further. Development is the base and if we are able to address the socio-economic issues, we will be able to resolve most of our problems."

