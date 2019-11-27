Middle-class Not The Only One With Aspirations Now: Prakash Javadekar Credits PM Modi

Speaking at the 'Republic Summit 2019', Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar highlighted the characteristics of 'Changing India'. He said, "Now the aspiration class is not only the middle class of India. Yes, the middle class has grown more than 400 million to 500 million, but at the same time, the 300 million who were earlier categorised as poor and we thought they had no aspirations, they had aspirations and they wanted development."

'Now they are empowered'

Javadekar added, "The Prime Minister is giving them house under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. He has given them toilets under the 'Toilet' program. He is giving them gas under the 'LPG' program. Then there is the Ujjwala program. Then he has given bank accounts and all the money and benefits are going directly to their bank accounts." Javadekar added, "With direct benefit transfer, we have transferred nearly ₹4 lakh crore in the last two years. That is the aspiration of the poor people, now they are empowered."

'That is the new India before you'

"Now they have a house, LPG, electricity, toilet, they have a bank account, they receive bank benefits and they even have 'Ayushman Bharat' and education of course." Javadekar further stated that the aspiration of the poor people are, "dignity, respect, justice and an opportunity to grow because they know they have capacity but were denied the opportunity. Now, with the opportunity, we will showcase our capacity and that is the new aspiration of the poor class of India and that is the new strength of India. That is the new India before you."

