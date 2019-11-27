FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Centre's Outreach Programmes Helped Resolve Liquidity Crisis

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Republic Summit spoke about the measures taken by the Ministry to tackle issues in the Indian economy. The Finance Minister stated that liquidity was not a problem, but the availability of liquidity to the people who need it was an issue for which the ministry has taken effective measures. Sitharaman highlighted the outreach programme by the Finance Ministry in two phases across 370 districts in India which liquidated around 2,50,000 crores into the hands of people. She also added that the Prime Minister was directly involved in the decision making to come up with redressals to all the pertaining issues.

'Rs 2,50,000 crore liquidated into the hands of people'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "When people said that there was no liquidity, I believed it in total and started working to see where exactly is all the liquidity? I held a series of meetings with the Reserve Bank being present, with the banks etc and later on with the private sector. It was credibly established and the media, gratefully, carried all this message. Every day, whenever I appeared and with the people around me sitting and saying there was no liquidity crunch, in the sense, liquidity was available but it wasn't available for people for those who wanted it."

Furthermore, she added, "The next step was to make sure that the flow of liquidity happened and just taking the example of the outreach programme that we held. Two phases of it - one during Navratri and one before and after Diwali, the total amount of credit which has gone into the hands of the people, liquidity flowing into the hands of the people and of various categories, is Rs 2,50,000 crores. Just in the month of October, due to the steps that we had taken in the form of outreach and did the outreach happen only in the 4 metropolitan cities? No. It happened in over 370 districts in the entire country. I targeted 400 and we achieved as much as we could. If this amount went directly to farmers, people who wanted to buy homes and their vehicles, this is also one way of getting money in their hands to spend it for things that they wanted to spend on."

'Automobile inventory has been cleared'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke about the role of NBFCs and the issue of stocked up inventory pertaining to the automobile sector which has been cleared now. Sitharaman said, "Liquidity sometimes is forced from the bank directly to the customers, in many cases in the rural areas, it goes through the NBFCs. They alone from the public sector banks received over Rs 16,000 crores for further funding of people who want to buy or invest in business and so on. So liquidity, I have established that wasn't a problem but the availability of liquidity for those who wanted it and we have taken steps to get it to those people. Now, what about inventory? we were talking about inventory because of the automobile sector and again the inventory has been cleared. It is not me saying, even the automobile companies are saying. I won't elaborate but I am only trying to say, these were the two issues that we have covered."

