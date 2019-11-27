The Debate
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant States Five Key Areas To Increase India's GDP

Republic Summit 2019

CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on Wednesday at the Republic Summit 2019 spoke about five things India needs to do to reach the target of a $5 trillion economy

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:

CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on Wednesday, November 27, at the Republic Summit 2019 spoke about the five things India needs to do to reach the target of a $5 trillion economy. Exuding confidence, he said the target is achievable. He said, "This is very doable considering the fact that the government has brought in a range of structural reforms. Firstly, the Goods and Services Tax. Secondly, the insolvency and bankruptcy code. Thirdly RERA. Fourthly, I think the direct benefit transfer."

Amitabh Kant lists the five things which need to be done 

Amitabh Kant said, "Now the five things which need to be done is, firstly - the credit flow has to be accelerated in a  big way. Number two is that the government has now accelerated the pace of public sector disinvestment and these are big-ticket announcements which demonstrate the huge political will of the government. Number three, to my mind, the key to bringing in a huge amount of structural reforms which this government is pushing for. Fourthly, structural reforms in the agricultural sector where 50% of India works. I would also say that Railways is one more sector where we can add one more % to India's GDP".

He summarised the five areas and said, "Firstly, a greater flow of credit. Secondly, push out asset monetisation. Thirdly, push for greater public sector disinvestment. Fourthly, push for reforms in mining, coal, agriculture and fifthly go for big-ticket reforms in Railway sector which have remained unreformed for a while now. These to my mind, really hold the key".

'I am an optimist on this' 

Responding to a question if India would reach its target of being a $5 trillion economy, NITI Aayog's CEO stated that "First of all I am an optimist on this. We have in the last five years grown at an average of 7.5%. If you go back in time 2004, 2005 onwards we know have got over 300 million above the poverty line and looking forward by the 24/25 financial year, to be a $5 trillion economy, we have to grow at an average of about 8.3% to 8.4% of real GDP growth. Normal GDP has to be at 12%."

Published:
