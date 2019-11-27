Kangana Ranaut: 'No PR Agency Hired Me, So It Took Me 10 Years To Be Successful'

During the 'Republic Summit 2019', the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut in a wide-ranging conversation with Roshan Abbas revealed that PR agencies do not want to work with her because of her outspoken attitude and the controversies surrounding her. “I had a lot of pressure. I was never hired by any (PR) agency which is why it took me 10 years to become successful. Who-so-ever (PR agent) comes, points out my controversies. I used to tell them that I have hired you, then why should I change? You change or else you are fired. So, no PR agency would do my work. They have problems with me because I never listen to them. I do things on my own. But again, I have great people, very loyal, very faithful, very generous, so we are managing on our own and taking responsibilities ourselves,” Kangana said.

Kangana on Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut further spoke about her Bollywood journey and her inclination towards 'action' films. Kangana who was praised by viewers and reviewers alike for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the stunts. In response, Kangana said: "It's been very cathartic to kill people. I am anyway a very angry person by nature. So I find it very resonating to kill people."

Manikarnika' was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and the period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana Ranaut the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Demzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande, in pivotal roles. The film that released on January 25, has been successful at the Box Office.

Next for Kangana?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

