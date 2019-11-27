NRC Won't Cause Difference Between Hindus & Muslims; All Will Have To Prove: Amit Shah

Speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question on whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) divides the Hindus and Non-Hindus. He said that the nationwide NRC will not cause a fight between Hindus and Muslims. Shah also mentioned that the Citizen Amendment Bill will take care of all the refugees who are willing to come to India.

'NRC not a fight between Hindu & Muslim'

Addressing the NRC issue Shah said, "Firstly the NRC is not going to cause any difference between Hindus and Muslims. Everyone will need to prove that they re a citizen of India be it Hindu or Muslim. You are referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In that bill people from three countries Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, Christian those who come to India seeking asylum will be welcomed. It is not about Hindu and Muslims, these three countries are Islamic countries and the count of the minority in those countries has seen a drastic fall of 20 to 30 per cent."

"Minorities in these three countries are tortured, forced to convert their religion, and minority women are not treated well. So in this case, if they are willing to come to India to seek asylum, they will be considered as refugees and not intruders."

Further emphasising his point the Home Minister said, "This is not the first time we have welcomed refugees. We have done it with Uganda, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh as well and this has happened under the leadership of Congress and done by Jawaharlal Nehru. Now, will the Congress oppose that as well? Congress is just giving this issue a vote bank twist."

'NRC to be implemented across India'

Shah also reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented across India. He mentioned that it was not just his stance alone, but the stance of the government. Maintaining that the NRC had nothing to do with the politics of West Bengal, he said that only citizens should be allowed to vote and have a stake in the country’s affairs.

Amit Shah remarked, “NRC has nothing to do with politics of West Bengal. I want to ask a question to the parties who are opposing NRC. Shouldn’t a citizen of the country be registered or not? Should a country run like a Dharamshala? I believe that the time has come for it to happen. Only the country’s citizen can have the right to vote and interfere in the country’s affairs. It is very late to prepare this register. We should not waste any more time. I want to say from this platform- that this is not an election promise or election speech. The NRC will be implemented in the entire country. It is my and the government’s belief that it should be done.”

