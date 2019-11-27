On India & Bharat, And 'argumentative Vs Authentic Indian', Hear EAM Jaishankar's Views

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit shared his views on the theme of the session - 'Bharat's Global Powerplay'.

He said, "I was very pleased when I came to know that was the title because there is a phrase in our Constitution- 'India, that is Bharat', and 'India, that is Bharat' was actually an issue that was debated in the constituent assembly. It had to do with our traditions and history and most of all with our identity and our self-perception."

'The foreign service is not foreign service I joined 40 years ago'

S Jaishankar said, "Now, in a way, I would say, yesterday we celebrated our Constitution Day. A thought which I think should really, in a sense, be debated among all of us is really, after 70 years, has India become more Bharat and more Bharat in the sense that democracy has actually struck roots, gained greater acceptance, delivered greater results? Today, in a way, you look whether if it is our leaders or the service for which I was remembered for 40 years. The foreign service is not the foreign service I joined 40 years ago. You have people coming from a broader spectrum and it is pretty much across the profession. You look at the private sector, look at the media that would hold true as well."

'From the ara of argumentative Indian to era of authentic Indian'

The Union Minister continued, "So what has happened in these 70 years is as we have moved forward, as everything we have believed in, practised to good measure. The outcome has changed who we are and in a way, we are more Bharat, truer to our roots, express ourselves in different ways. It shows in the way we dress, the way in which we talk, the languages we use. A point was made at the Central Hall of Parliament yesterday which is 'use your language', whatever it is, be it the mother tongue or other Indian languages and it's showing up in foreign policy as well. Our sense of who we are is beginning to get on the world stage and I would say we have moved from the era of argumentative Indian to the era of authentic Indian and the world recognises that."

