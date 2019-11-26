Only The Test Of Fire Makes Fine Steel: Watch COAS Gen Rawat's FULL Speech On Army's Ethos

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat delivered the opening address at the Republic Summit 2019 on Thursday, speaking on the Ethos of the Indian Army. In a deeply meaningful address in which he delved deep into the fabric of the Indian Army, honoured veteran heroes, and spoke about what sets Indian Jawans apart.

Here are the top quotes by General Bipin Rawat from his speech:

"We know that in a conflict there is only one outcome: victory. Jung ka ek hi usool hai: jeet. May I assure you that we shall accomplish the same, at all costs."

"In its widest sense, the Indian Army is not merely a combat outfit or an instrument of national power - it is a valued institution of the Indian state."

"We also believe in the value of quiet understated excellence, in under-promising but always over-delivering. We seek neither gratitude nor applause because we believe firmly in the eternal wisdom of this Urdu couplet.

"Khamoshi se banate raho pechan apni , Haweiyen khud tumhara tarana gun gunayengi"

#ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | Tune in to watch Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat's address at the #RepublicSummit on 'Guarding The Nation' #LIVE on Republic TV, here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/pEXxEUq0oM — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

"We shall also lead and shape the technological battlespace of tomorrow. We are pursuing developments in EW, Space, Cyber, AI, Blockchain, and other emerging domains and adapting them to our unique needs."

#ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | We are determined to innovate and indigenize, we are determined to fight Indian wars with India solutions: COAS Gen Bipin Rawat at the #RepublicSummit.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/sHGZu3nw7D — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

"Our ethos also symbolises the resilience and grit of other hues. You would have heard of numerous accounts wherein our jawans and officers overcame insurmountable odds- it is only natural because we believe firmly in the dictum, that only the test of the fire, makes fine steel."

READ | Army Chief General Bipin Rawat delves deep into Indian Army's fabric, explains its ethos

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First

'The ethos of the Indian Army is an amalgam of various attitudes'

The COAS noted that the Indian Army’s unique ethos guided the personnel when faced with tough choices. Moreover, he observed that it helped the Indian soldier to achieve all-round excellence. General Rawat also highlighted the fact that the ethos proved to be very important in combat situations.

READ | Major Gaurav Arya's moving message on the 'price of our freedom' will stir your soul

READ | Army Chief Bipin Rawat sends out a loud and clear message to Pakistan