Pavan K Varma: "Peace Is The First Option But It Must Be On Terms Of Equality"

Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma on Wednesday, November 27, stated that while peace was important, it must be on the terms of equality and justice. He was speaking at the ‘Peace is Kosher’ session of the Republic Summit 2019. Recalling the history of India showcasing the importance of peace from Emperor Ashoka’s era, he admitted that peace had a lot of benefits such as economic development and harmony.

Read: JDU's Pavan Varma On BJP-Sena Tussle: 'Drama Has Gone On For Too Long'

Varma remarked, “I think India as a civilization has valourized the importance of peace more than any other country starting from Ashoka after the Kalinga War where he said that violence has repelled him and he would rather choose peace as a policy instrument and Gandhiji used Ahimsa or the absence of violence and the dynamic use of the possibility of peace to defeat the greatest empire in the world. But having said that, while peace has its own dividends in terms of peace, economic development, harmony, and goodwill, an unjust peace is tantamount to violence. Because whenever there is an inequitable basis to peace when it is a frozen peace which goes against what should be the just agreements from any pact, then in my view, it is wrong to accept such a peace. Chanakya- He said that while peace is the first option, but peace must be on terms of equality, terms of equity and in terms of justice.”

Read: Multi-arts Event To Celebrate Themes Of Peace, Empathy

'Against the tendency to romanticize peace'

The JD(U) leader commented that the end purpose of any diplomatic instrument should be to achieve mutually beneficial and constructive peace. At the same time, he made it clear that he was against the tendency to romanticize peace. Elaborating on this point, Varma cited the example of Pakistan. Moreover, he contended that it was important to face terror along with countries that stood with India rather than wasting time on evolving a global definition of terrorism at the United Nations.

Read: Greta Thunberg, Divina Maloum Receive International Children's Peace Prize

He said, “I think that every instrument that can promote the cause of peace should be explored fully. Innovation is one of the instruments, technology is another. The whole range of tools available under diplomacy- their end purpose must be for a mutually beneficial and constructive peace, but that need not happen. That’s why I am personally against the tendency to romanticize peace at any cost. So long as Pakistan continues to use terror as a proxy instrument against us, it is difficult to support the peaceniks and say that irrespective of the violence at the border violations, we must have peace at any cost.” The JD (U) leader added, “Terrorism is much too important to be held hostage to international diplomats working out a definition in New York. I would suggest countries who are victims of terrorism must get together in dealing with terror. Let’s not waste time. We face the brunt of terrorism. I would much rather prepare my Armed Forces to be able to repel it, to thwart it with countries that stand with India.”

Read: Anti-CAB Bandh Passes Off Peacefully In Nagaland