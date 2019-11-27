Piyush Goyal Defends Centre's Approach On Consultation, Cites Success Of Flagship Schemes

Addressing the Day 2 of the Republic Summit 2019 on Wednesday, November 27, Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that the Narendra Modi government had engaged in more consultation than any other government in history. He cited the example of the consultation process followed during the shaping of the e-commerce policy. Highlighting the achievements of the Centre’s flagship schemes, Goyal opined this would not be possible without consultations and engagement with the people.

The Union Minister remarked, “The extent of the consultative process undertaken by this government has not been emulated by any other government in the past. Because the amount of work done by this government has not happened before. Take any subject. Today, we are developing an e-commerce policy. We are having such extensive rounds of consultations which has perhaps never happened in India’s history. You look at our various schemes." "At every step, we talk and take advice from industry, investors, and consumers. We don’t believe we are experts in everything. Expertise lies out there. And I think it is that expertise which has helped us carry electricity to every home in India. It has helped us double the number of people who have gas connections in India. It has taken our country from a situation where two out of three women did not have access to toilets to a 100% ODF across the country. Now, all of these game-changing outcomes could not have happened without consultations and engagement with the people.”

Goyal on unfair competition

Earlier, Goyal also stated that there was not a fair competition between India and countries such as New Zealand and China as far as trade is concerned. He spoke about this at the Republic Summit 2019 in the context of India refusing to sign the RCEP agreement. Goyal mentioned that the dynamics of New Zealand such as low population, huge farms, high level of productivity could not be compared with the reality of the Indian dairy industry. Similarly, he talked about how there was a great deal of under-invoicing from China.

