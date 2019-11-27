FULL SESSION: Piyush Goyal Defends Not Joining RCEP, Rules Out Privatising Railways

Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Republic Summit 2019 on Wednesday. Primarily, he covered issues concerning the Ministry of Industry and Trade. This included the discussion on India's decision not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the unfair trade relationship between India and other countries. Goyal also made it emphatically clear as the Railways Minister that there was no plan to privatize the Indian Railways. Here are the highlights of his talk:

Defence of not joining RCEP

Goyal said, "The RCEP in its current form, some of the clauses in that and some of the provisions of that would have threatened Indian industries, Indian farmers and Indian manufacturers so much that honourable Prime Minister and the entire team felt that it is not in our nation's interest and not in our people's interest to join RCEP in its current form. Clearly, we want to engage with other countries, do more trade, expand our footprints beyond India but then you have to be dealing with a country where there is fair play. You have to ensure that if you are opening up markets there is an actual and adequate opportunity for our industry to engage in those markets."

Read: 'BJP Won't Divert From Its Path': Piyush Goyal Takes Moral Ground Over Maharashtra

Belief in multi-lateral trade

"India believes in multi-lateral trade. We very gladly would like to be a part of the global trade arrangements that different blocks are creating. We are a part of the BRICS grouping, we are in active dialogue with the US, we already have FTAs with the ASEAN countries and also with Japan and Korea. So India very much believes in a multi-lateral and a global world but at the same time, we also believe in a rule-based trading atmosphere," the Union Minister remarked.

India believes in the multi-lateral trade, but at the same time we believe in the rules based trading: Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/MtvNi7vDOO — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Read: Piyush Goyal Defends Centre's Approach On Consultation, Cites Success Of Flagship Schemes

Highlights unfair competition

Piyush Goyal opined, “I think it is not the question of fearing an industry in New Zealand or the manufacturing sector in China. Let’s be factual and practical about it. In New Zealand, the entire population they have to feed is under 1 crore, probably 40 lakh or thereabouts. They have a large land area. Each farmer has huge farms and a large number of animals producing milk, high levels of productivity, very established processes to store it, to further process it, to make products out of it. India’s almost 120 crore farmers are associated with the dairy industry in some way or the other. The cow’s milk is supplementary income. In such a situation, it is not a fair competition.”

Railways not to be privatised

"See I want to make one thing clear. Indian Railways belongs to India, it is for Indian people, there is no commitment to privatise Indian Railways, nor is there any scheme or discussion over its privatisation. It will be for India, it is for India, it will always be so," Goyal declared.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Indian Railway is India's property and there is no intention to privatise it. It will remain India's: Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry is LIVE at the #RepublicSummit https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Read: Amid RCEP Pullout, Piyush Goyal On Trade With NZ & China: "It Is Not A Fair Competition"

Cites Karnataka example

Commenting on the political situation in Maharashtra, the Union Minister noted, "These coalition governments have not benefitted the nation, for example, look at Karnataka. Even in Maharashtra, the people did not give a divided verdict, they gave a clear mandate. Amit Shah also said the same thing. The verdict was insulted and some parties worked together opposing the verdict."

The people now want a stable government, you saw what happened in Karnataka. Maharashtra's mandate was also clear: Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry is LIVE at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ZlA1T0jZqC — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

Read: EMPHATIC: Piyush Goyal Rules Out Railways' Privatisation, Eyes Public-private Engagement