Piyush Goyal: Not In Nation's Interest Nor People's Interest To Join RCEP In Current Form

While speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, on Wednesday, November 27, Union Minister of Commerce and Railways, Piyush Goyal, spoke about India's decision of pulling out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Goyal remarked that joining RCEP in its current form was not in the best of interests of the Indian industries, farmers and the manufacturers. The Union Minister also said that India believes in multi-lateral trade and would gladly be a part of the global trade arrangements.

'We believe in a rule-based trading atmosphere'

Union Minister of Commerce and Railways, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday at the Republic Summit 2019 said, "India believes in multi-lateral trade. We very gladly would like to be a part of the global trade arrangements that different blocks are creating. We are a part of the BRICS grouping, we are in active dialogue with the US, we already have FTAs with the ASEAN countries and also with Japan and Korea. So India very much believes in a multi-lateral and a global world but at the same time, we also believe in a rule-based trading atmosphere."

The Union Minister added, "The RCEP in its current form, some of the clauses in that and some of the provisions of that would have threatened Indian industries, Indian farmers and Indian manufacturers so much that honourable Prime Minister and the entire team felt that it is not in our nation's interest and not in our people's interest to join RCEP in its current form. Clearly, we want to engage with other countries, do more trade, expand our footprints beyond India but then you have to be dealing with a country where there is fair play. You have to ensure that if you are opening up markets there is an actual and adequate opportunity for our industry to engage in those markets."

