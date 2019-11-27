Amid RCEP Pullout, Piyush Goyal On Trade With NZ & China: "It Is Not A Fair Competition"

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stated that there was not a fair competition between India and countries such as New Zealand and China as far as trade is concerned. He spoke about this at the Republic Summit 2019 in the context of India refusing to sign the RCEP agreement. Goyal mentioned that the dynamics of New Zealand such as low population, huge farms, high level of productivity could not be compared with the reality of the Indian dairy industry. Similarly, he talked about how there was a great deal of under-invoicing from China.

Goyal remarked, “I think it is not the question of fearing an industry in New Zealand or the manufacturing sector in China. Let’s be factual and practical about it. In New Zealand, the entire population they have to feed is under 1 crore, probably 40 lakh or thereabouts. They have a large land area. Each farmer has huge farms and a large number of animals producing milk, high levels of productivity, very established processes to store it, to further process it, to make products out of it. India’s almost 120 crore farmers are associated with the dairy industry in some way or the other. The cow’s milk is supplementary income. In such a situation, it is not a fair competition.” He added, “First time, I met the Chinese trade minister. I said gentlemen, there is a huge amount of under-invoicing from your country. Very often, the products that come from China, the cost of the raw materials is more than the cost of the finished product. How can you do it?”

What is the RCEP agreement?

India was on the verge of signing a comprehensive free-trade agreement in the form of RCEP that involves 10 ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and the six countries these countries have free-trade agreements with - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Korea. This bloc comprises 25% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product, 30% of global trade and 26% of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows. Basically, it aims to reduce the tariffs and quotas on the import and export of products. Since 2013, this agreement is being negotiated. However, a number of Indian industries are adamantly against the agreement and the changes which it will inflict upon the country’s markets.

