Piyush Goyal Reveals UPA Had Explored Free Trade Agreement With China

In a big revelation, Union Commerce and Rail Minister Piyush Goyal said that the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had planned to initially explore a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China. Speaking at the Republic Summit, 2019 at New Delhi on Wednesday, Goyal said that then Commerce Minister Kamal Nath had initiated move on the preliminary stages of an FTA. He was in conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor and Jan Ki Baat founder and host of Republic Bharat's Lalkaar Pradeep Bhandari on the topic – 10 questions to Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal shares an 'Interesting history'

"In 2006-07, a report was presented to then Commerce Minister Kamal Nath, in which it was suggested that India should engage with China and finalise an RTA (Restrictive Trade Agreement) which is a beginning for FTA. The Commerce Minister on file has approved it and said that this a good idea and we must talk of a potential FTA with China," said Goyal. The UPA government under the Prime Ministership of Dr. Manmohan Singh was in power between 2004-14.

Note prepared but thank god

"They were looking at signing an FTA with China in 2006-07. A note was prepared by the Commerce Ministry to be put up to the DFC which is a body headed by the Prime Minister which handles all major economic decision. A note was prepared, but thank God that some wiser counsel prevailed and they did not accept that." Goyal backed up this claim by suggesting that anyone can file an RTI to know the exact details.

What is FTA?

A free trade agreement (FTA) is an agreement between two or more nations to reduce barriers to imports and exports among them. Under an FTA policy, goods and services can be bought and sold across international borders of signatories with little or no government tariffs, quotas, subsidies, or prohibitions to inhibit their exchange. India has a few FTAs, among them with countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc.

